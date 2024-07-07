Left Menu

Jordan's GDP Grows by 2% in Q1 2024 Amid Economic Resilience

Jordan's GDP saw a 2% growth in the first quarter of 2024 despite ongoing economic challenges. Key sectors like extractive industries and agriculture showed significant contributions to this growth.

07-07-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Amman [Jordan], July 7 (ANI/WAM): Jordan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a 2% growth at constant prices during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to the latest economic indicators monitored by the Jordan News Agency (Petra).

Jordan's economic performance in the first half of 2024 shows improvement in some key economic indicators amidst ongoing economic challenges requiring strategic solutions for sustainable growth.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported that the national economy remained 'steadfast and resilient' despite successive challenges. The extractive industries sector achieved the highest growth at 6.3%, contributing 0.18% to the growth rate. The agriculture sector grew by 5.7% with a 0.30% contribution and the electricity and water sector grew by 4.8%, with a 0.07% share. The manufacturing sector reported a 3.9% growth, contributing 0.67% to the overall growth.

