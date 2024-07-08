Councillors in PoJK Protest Against Delayed Development Funds and Broken Promises

Councillors of local bodies in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have established protest camps in Muzaffarabad, raising their voices against the unmet promises of development funds and powers by PoJK's Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq. These protests, involving women councillors from various regions, reflect a rising discontent among the region's elected representatives.

The councillors decry the government's failure to allocate funds, which were supposed to be distributed more than 20 months ago after local body elections in November 2022. They express deep frustration over the lack of government action and emphasize that local infrastructure and public services fall under their jurisdiction, not higher-level government officials.

A protester stated, "It's been more than 1.5 years since the local body elections were conducted. We were promised funds, but the current situation reflects otherwise. Is it the work of ministers and MLAs to repair taps and sewage lines? Absolutely not. These tasks fall to local body representatives, who are closer to the public and understand local issues better." The councillors demand immediate fund allocation and the power to fulfill their responsibilities.

The protesters criticize the government's delay in support and accuse the administration led by Chaudhry Anwarul Haq of being indifferent to making local bodies operational. Another protester highlighted, "It's been nearly 20 months since the first local body elections in 32 years. We haven't received the Act 90 funds from the PoJK government, despite ongoing protests. The government has wasted months on empty promises and committee meetings, showing no real intention of making local bodies functional."

Protesters insist their demands are for the public good, not personal gain. They argue that the necessary resources are crucial for addressing community needs effectively. Citizens have been awaiting a functional administration for years, but the government's apathetic attitude has only deteriorated the situation. (ANI)

