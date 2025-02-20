Left Menu

UP Budget Criticized for Lack of Immediate Benefits and Broken Promises

Congress leader Rashid Alvi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh's 2025-26 budget, questioning its immediate relevance and unfulfilled promises. Alvi accused the state government of using the Maha Kumbh event for political gain. Yadav highlighted unmet manifesto pledges, including support for farmers.

Updated: 20-02-2025 18:36 IST
Congress leader Rashid Alvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the Uttar Pradesh government's presentation of the 2025-26 budget, Congress leader Rashid Alvi launched a scathing critique, questioning the budget's immediate impact and long-term development promises. He accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting the Maha Kumbh event for political advantages.

Alvi remarked, "Nobody will be here to see what happens after 25 years. The question is, what is there in the budget for now?... Will the budget deficit be eliminated? Will UP's debt be cleared? There is no development left in UP, whether industries will be developed? A budget can be praised only when it gives facilities to the poor." Alvi further criticized the state of healthcare in the region and claimed even spiritual leaders are questioning the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav joined the chorus of criticism, targeting the government for unfulfilled election promises, such as free electricity for farmers and a substantial agro infrastructure mission. Highlighting the disparity between manifesto promises and actual budgetary allocations, Yadav underscored the BJP's failure to meet its commitments to the state's farmers.

