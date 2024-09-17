BAPS Condemns Desecration of Swaminarayan Mandir in New York Amid Rising Hate Crimes

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has condemned the desecration of its Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, attributing it to hatred and intolerance. Similar incidents have occurred at Hindu temples throughout North America. In a press release, BAPS expressed prayers for the perpetrators, hoping they are released from hatred to recognize common humanity.

'Today, on September 16, 2024, we are saddened to once again appeal for peace in the face of hate and intolerance. Last night, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was desecrated with messages of hatred. Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident; similar acts have taken place at various Hindu Mandirs across North America,' the organization stated. 'We strongly condemn these acts and pray for peace among all communities. Peace, respect, and harmony for all, regardless of background or faith, are foundational to religious freedom in the United States. We also pray for those who committed this crime, hoping they transcend their hatred to see our shared humanity,' it added.

BAPS is collaborating with authorities to support the investigation into this hate crime. After the Consulate General of India in New York condemned the vandalism, labeling it 'unacceptable,' the press release reiterated that BAPS Mandirs worldwide symbolize peace, harmony, and universal Hindu values. The organization confirmed it is working closely with local authorities in Melville.

Community members and leaders gathered at the desecration site to offer prayers for peace and unity. Leaders from various levels, including US Representatives Nick LaLota and Tom Suozzi, Suffolk County officials, and state leaders, showed their support along with religious and community organization representatives. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha's spiritual leader, Mahant Swami Maharaj, also prayed for peace and harmony.

India's Consulate General in New York has raised the issue with U.S. law enforcement, urging prompt action. In a post on X, they stated, 'The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable. The Consulate is in touch with the community and law enforcement for swift action against those responsible.' Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation has called on the U.S. Justice Department to investigate the attack, linking it to comments by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who recently threatened Hindu and Indian institutions.

