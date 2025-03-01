UK Initiates Review for Defining Islamophobia Amid Rising Hate Crimes
The UK government has launched a review led by former attorney general Dominic Grieve to develop a working definition of Islamophobia. This initiative, aimed at addressing rising anti-Muslim hate crimes, seeks to balance freedom of expression with protections against discrimination and prejudice.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom has initiated a new review to establish a working definition of Islamophobia, amid rising concerns about anti-Muslim hate crimes. Spearheaded by former attorney general Dominic Grieve, the review aims to provide clarity on discrimination against Muslims within six months.
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner highlighted the urgency of tackling these hate incidents as they reach record numbers, stressing that such behavior is unacceptable in society. The working group will advise on understanding and defining anti-Muslim prejudice, ensuring the approach respects freedom of expression.
Concerns have been raised by other religious communities regarding the potential implications for free speech. Groups such as the Network of Sikh Organisations caution against creating a perceived hierarchy among religions, while British Hindu organizations call for comprehensive strategies to combat all forms of religious hate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
