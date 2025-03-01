UK Initiates Review for Defining Islamophobia Amid Rising Hate Crimes

The United Kingdom has initiated a new review to establish a working definition of Islamophobia, amid rising concerns about anti-Muslim hate crimes. Spearheaded by former attorney general Dominic Grieve, the review aims to provide clarity on discrimination against Muslims within six months.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner highlighted the urgency of tackling these hate incidents as they reach record numbers, stressing that such behavior is unacceptable in society. The working group will advise on understanding and defining anti-Muslim prejudice, ensuring the approach respects freedom of expression.

Concerns have been raised by other religious communities regarding the potential implications for free speech. Groups such as the Network of Sikh Organisations caution against creating a perceived hierarchy among religions, while British Hindu organizations call for comprehensive strategies to combat all forms of religious hate.

