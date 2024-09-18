Left Menu

US Intensifies Sanctions Against Networks Supporting Pakistan's Ballistic Missile Program

The US has reiterated its concerns about Pakistan's ballistic missile program, imposing sanctions on multiple entities including Chinese and Belarusian suppliers. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the country's commitment to non-proliferation and its readiness to act against any threats to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:54 IST
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller (Image Credit: YouTube/USDepartmentofState). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States reaffirmed its ongoing concerns about Pakistan's ballistic missile program on Tuesday, highlighting consistent efforts over the years to curtail proliferation activities. According to US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, the nation is dedicated to strengthening the international non-proliferation regime by sanctioning networks that assist in proliferation-related activities.

During a press briefing, Miller detailed the latest sanctions imposed last week, which target entities from China and Belarus that have aided Pakistan's missile program. This move follows similar actions taken in October 2023 and April 2024 against six Chinese entities and one Belarusian entity. Miller emphasized that the US remains committed to denying support for Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile initiatives.

Highlighting the recent sanctions, Miller identified Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry (RIAMB) among the newly penalized entities for its role in proliferation activities. The State Department clarified that such measures are part of a broader strategy to prevent the misuse of the US financial system and ensure national security remains uncompromised. Sanctions were also imposed under the Arms Export Control Act and the Export Control Reform Act, affecting entities from China and Pakistan involved in missile proliferation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

