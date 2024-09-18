Burmese Americans Rally in Washington Against China's Support for Myanmar Junta

Around 50 Burmese Americans gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in Washington to protest China's interference in Myanmar's internal affairs, VOA reported. The demonstration is part of a global campaign urging China to withdraw support for Myanmar's military junta and to respect the will of those striving for democracy since the February 2021 coup, as reported by Voice of America.

Protesters held signs reading "Reject Junta's Sham Elections" and "Solidarity with the People of Myanmar," sparked by a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, which claimed China was not meddling in Myanmar's issues and vowed to promote peace and stability. Yin Aye, a protest leader and organizer in Washington since the coup, told VOA, "We reject the Chinese Embassy's assertion that they're not interfering. If they stopped supporting sham elections and pressured the military to end our people's suffering, we might believe them."

Yin highlighted China's close ties with Myanmar's military junta and alleged interference in activities of ethnic resistance groups in northern Shan State, actions criticized by Burmese and pro-democracy organizations. On August 29, the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic group opposing the junta, reported a warning letter from Chinese authorities in Ruili, urging them to halt offensives in northern Shan State or face consequences.

Hla Kyaw Zaw, an observer of China-Myanmar relations, stated that China's actions, especially their warning to the TNLA, have enraged the Myanmar public, viewing it as a threat to ethnic resistance forces fighting for democracy. He noted, "The language used in the letter was undiplomatic and threatening."

A TNLA spokesperson told VOA that China's letter urged them to stop fighting, maintain border stability, and protect Chinese citizens, warning of repercussions if they did not comply. During a late August press briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Liu Jian did not confirm or deny sending the letter.

Liu stated, "China is closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar and developments in northern Myanmar, promoting peace talks and a ceasefire. As Myanmar's largest neighbor, China sincerely hopes for stability and development in Myanmar and actively works toward this goal." Since the statement, Myanmar diaspora members have intensified protests worldwide, accusing China of supporting the military coup. The Washington protest was part of coordinated demonstrations by Burmese diaspora globally.

Earlier in July, activists in Washington, New York, San Francisco, London, and Tokyo protested outside Chinese embassies and consulates. (ANI)

