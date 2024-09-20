Left Menu

SIF 2024 Unveils World’s First AI-Powered Trade Licence Service

The Sharjah Investment Forum 2024 attracted over 5,000 attendees, including top officials and entrepreneurs, and showcased Sharjah’s role in global investment. Highlights included the unveiling of an AI-powered trade licence service and numerous activities focusing on technologies and strategic collaborations for economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:58 IST
SIF 2024 Unveils World’s First AI-Powered Trade Licence Service
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Sharjah Investment Forum 2024 concluded with remarkable success, attracting over 5,000 attendees, including high-profile officials, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. The two-day event, held at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, was a hub of knowledge-packed sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, emphasizing Sharjah's strategic investment potential.

The forum's headline announcement was the launch of the world's first AI-powered trade licence service. Developed in collaboration with the Sharjah FDI Office, Microsoft, and Sharjah Publishing City, this innovative service enables entrepreneurs to complete licensing in under five minutes, vastly improving business establishment speed and flexibility.

Featuring over 80 activities, including panel discussions and workshops, SIF 2024 delved into topics like AI, emerging technologies, and investment strategies. The Investors' Lounge facilitated pivotal networking among local and international stakeholders, paving the way for strategic partnerships and future economic diversification and innovation in Sharjah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024