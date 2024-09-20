SIF 2024 Unveils World’s First AI-Powered Trade Licence Service

The Sharjah Investment Forum 2024 concluded with remarkable success, attracting over 5,000 attendees, including high-profile officials, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. The two-day event, held at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, was a hub of knowledge-packed sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, emphasizing Sharjah's strategic investment potential.

The forum's headline announcement was the launch of the world's first AI-powered trade licence service. Developed in collaboration with the Sharjah FDI Office, Microsoft, and Sharjah Publishing City, this innovative service enables entrepreneurs to complete licensing in under five minutes, vastly improving business establishment speed and flexibility.

Featuring over 80 activities, including panel discussions and workshops, SIF 2024 delved into topics like AI, emerging technologies, and investment strategies. The Investors' Lounge facilitated pivotal networking among local and international stakeholders, paving the way for strategic partnerships and future economic diversification and innovation in Sharjah.

(With inputs from agencies.)