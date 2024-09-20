Australian PM Albanese Arrives in US for Crucial Quad Summit
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives in Philadelphia for the Quadrilateral summit with leaders from the US, Japan, and India. Discussions will focus on Indo-Pacific security, stability, and opportunities, addressing challenges posed by China. The Quad alliance aims to foster global peace and regional cooperation.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Philadelphia on Thursday, ahead of the four-nation Quadrilateral summit scheduled for September 21 in Delaware. He emphasized the Quad's commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, highlighting the collaborative efforts of India, Australia, Japan, and the United States.
Albanese expressed eagerness to engage with the leaders of the Quad, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He described the Quad as an essential assembly driven by shared objectives, reflecting on themes of security, stability, and regional opportunity.
The summit's discussions will address support for developing nations and joint actions on climate change and energy security. Albanese acknowledged the focus on China's regional activities, emphasizing cooperation where possible and direct engagement on differences. The meeting coincides with US political sensitivities, but Albanese noted the resilience of US-Australia relations, built on common values and historical ties.
