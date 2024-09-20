Kumar Tuhin Appointed as New Indian Ambassador to Netherlands

Kumar Tuhin has been named the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs issued on Friday. Tuhin, part of the 1991 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, is currently the Director General at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Tuhin is set to assume his new diplomatic post shortly. He has been serving as the Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations since December 20, 2021. Previously, he was the Ambassador to Hungary from November 2018 to November 2021, and the High Commissioner to Namibia from June 2015 to October 2018.

Beginning his diplomatic career in 1993 in the Indian Mission in Hong Kong, Tuhin later joined the Indian Embassy in Beijing as a political officer from 1995 to 1999. His extensive experience includes serving at India's Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi, and as Deputy Consul General at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco. In the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, he has held various roles, including overseeing the Development Partnership Administration Division from 2012 to 2015. Tuhin, a mechanical engineer by training, briefly worked in the Indian Railways Services before joining the Indian Foreign Service.

