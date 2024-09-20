US Navy's 2024 Navigation Plan Aims to Counter China, Ensure Readiness for Potential Conflict

US Navy Chief Admiral Lisa Franchetti has unveiled the 2024 Navigation Plan, outlining the Navy's preparation for a potential conflict with China over the next two years. As reported by Taiwan News, Franchetti revealed her Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) for America's Warfighting Navy at the Naval War College on September 19.

In presenting the Navigation Plan, Franchetti emphasized the Navy's commitment to countering Chinese aggression in the Pacific. She asserted that the US Navy is currently ready for war and will be even more prepared by 2027, the year Chinese President Xi Jinping anticipates China's military readiness to invade Taiwan. The first section of the report states, "The Chairman of the People's Republic of China has told his forces to be ready for war by 2027; we will be more ready."

Franchetti highlighted that achieving the goals outlined in the Navigation Plan will ensure the Navy's capability to deliver "warfighting excellence" to deter aggression and protect US national security interests. The plan identifies seven crucial areas requiring investment, particularly focusing on the warfighting environment in the Indo-Pacific. The document notes, "The PRC's defense industrial base is on a wartime footing, including the world's largest shipbuilding capacity. In response, we understand that deterring PRC threats to US allies, partners, and interests -- and winning decisively if called upon -- requires (the US Navy) to stay committed to a Navigation Plan that delivers integrated, all-domain sea control as part of a warfighting ecosystem."

A critical element of the plan is prioritizing interoperability with partner nations by establishing a "joint and combined" warfighting ecosystem, ensuring a "clarity of purpose" across the force. The unveiling of the Plan coincided with the start of the 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference.

The conference opened in Kona, Hawaii, gathering 28 senior defense leaders from partner countries and multinational organizations. It provides a platform for high-ranking military officials from the US, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, and India to discuss regional challenges and foster cooperation among defense forces. The theme for this year's conference is "The Future Indo-Pacific: Building a Resilient and Interconnected Region."

(With inputs from agencies.)