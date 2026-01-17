Tensions Rise as U.S. Warships Transit Taiwan Strait

China's military confirmed it had closely tracked the passage of two U.S. naval vessels, the guided-missile destroyer USS Finn and the oceanographic survey ship USNS Mary Sears, as they transited the Taiwan Strait on January 16 and 17.

In an official statement released on the WeChat platform on Saturday, the spokesman for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army stated that the military remains "on high alert at all times" to ensure national sovereignty and security.

The Pentagon has not yet responded to requests for comments on the matter, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.