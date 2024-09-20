Punjab Police Arrests Over 100 PTI Members Ahead of Lahore Protest

In a sweeping crackdown, the Punjab Police have detained over a hundred members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, days ahead of a scheduled protest in Lahore. The arrests were made under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act, according to ARY News.

Prominent figures such as Aslam Iqbal, Waqas Amjad, Nadeem Bara, Mehr Wajid, and Mian Hasan have been taken into custody. The police claim these individuals were involved in inciting disturbances and compromising law and order, as reported by ARY News.

The PTI rally, slated for September 21 at Minar-e-Pakistan, aims to assert democratic rights, led by party founder Imran Khan. In response to the preemptive arrests, PTI has filed a lawsuit at the Lahore High Court, challenging the detentions and claiming violations of their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)