Left Menu

Punjab Police Arrests Over 100 PTI Members Ahead of Lahore Protest

The Punjab Police have detained more than a hundred PTI members ahead of a scheduled protest in Lahore, invoking Section 3 of the MPO Act. A legal challenge against these arrests has been filed at the Lahore High Court, asserting violations of constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:58 IST
Punjab Police Arrests Over 100 PTI Members Ahead of Lahore Protest
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a sweeping crackdown, the Punjab Police have detained over a hundred members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, days ahead of a scheduled protest in Lahore. The arrests were made under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act, according to ARY News.

Prominent figures such as Aslam Iqbal, Waqas Amjad, Nadeem Bara, Mehr Wajid, and Mian Hasan have been taken into custody. The police claim these individuals were involved in inciting disturbances and compromising law and order, as reported by ARY News.

The PTI rally, slated for September 21 at Minar-e-Pakistan, aims to assert democratic rights, led by party founder Imran Khan. In response to the preemptive arrests, PTI has filed a lawsuit at the Lahore High Court, challenging the detentions and claiming violations of their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024