PM Modi's Crucial US Visit: Quad Summit, Biden Meeting, and Indian Diaspora Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in the United States on Saturday for a pivotal three-day tour. The schedule includes the Quad summit, a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden, an address to the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and a speech at the Summit of the Future. One of the main subjects at the Quad summit will be China. John Kirby, US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications, confirmed that China will be 'high on the agenda.' Indian-origin Congressman Shri Thanedar emphasized the necessity for India and the US to collaborate closely to counter China's increasing assertiveness.

'China is becoming very aggressive, and India and the US need to form a very strong bond in technology, defense, science, and commerce,' Thanedar said. 'We need strong ties, as a robust India-US alliance is key to countering China's aggression. PM Modi has excellent rapport with President Biden and previously with President Trump. America values Modi for the leadership he has provided to India.'

Thanedar added, 'China does not respect intellectual property or human rights, giving them an unfair economic edge. Collaboration between India and the US in areas like AI, pharmaceuticals, and commerce can help counter China's influence. President Biden will likely stress stronger defense and technology cooperation with Modi.'

The Quad summit offers a forum for furthering economic cooperation among the member countries. 'All four nations should work together to strengthen each other's economies. Under President Biden's leadership, the US recovered from COVID's economic impacts faster. This collaboration should continue, especially among Quad nations,' Thanedar stated.

The Indian diaspora in the US is eager for Modi's visit. Over 24,000 Indian-Americans have registered for his community event on September 22 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which seats 15,000. The event, titled 'Modi & US: Progress Together,' will showcase cultural performances and feature prominent Indian-American figures.

Modi's visit to the US comes at a strategically significant moment ahead of the Presidential elections in November. Congressman Thanedar noted that the election's outcome would greatly impact issues like the economy, immigration, and rights, with current trends favoring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump. 'The election is leaning toward Kamala Harris. Issues like the economy, border control, and rights are on the ballot, and the winner will shape these critical areas,' Thanedar concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)