Bangladesh Army Calls for Peace Amid Escalating Tension in Hill Districts

Following violent incidents in Bangladesh's hilly regions that claimed four lives, the Army has urged the public to maintain peace. Officials warned of potential riots and called for community leaders' support. Ongoing conflicts in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and social media misinformation are further complicating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 11:25 IST
Bangladesh Army urged public to maintain peace amid violence (Photo sourced from Samir Mallik, a local reporter in Khagrachari). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

Following rising tensions and violence in Bangladesh's hilly regions which resulted in four fatalities, the Bangladesh Army has urgently called upon the public to maintain peace and harmony. The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) warned that the situation could escalate into violent riots and requested the cooperation of leading individuals to assist law enforcement in de-escalating the tensions.

ISPR's statement mentioned plans to identify the real culprits through proper investigation and assured that necessary legal actions will be taken. Emphasizing the need for peace, the statement underscored the historical significance of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), which have a long legacy of conflicts. In 1997, the Bangladesh government signed a peace accord with Parbatta Chattagram Jana Sanghatti Samiti, the largest tribal group, but several smaller groups like the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) rejected the accord.

On September 18, one Md. Mamun was killed in Khagrachari over a motorcycle theft, leading to tensions and subsequent protests. A procession was attacked on September 19 by UPDF militants, resulting in injuries and arson. The Army brought the situation under control but warned that social media rumors are exacerbating tensions. The UPDF's attacks on Army patrols have further alarmed the authorities, who reported that three people were killed and several injured in the confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

