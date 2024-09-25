Sheikh Hamdan Visits Injured UAE Servicemen, Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, visited injured UAE servicemen at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi. He inquired about their health, interacted with medical staff, and expressed condolences to families of the martyrs who perished in the accident.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai [UAE], September 25 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today visited UAE Armed Forces servicemen injured in a recent accident. The visit took place at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi.
During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan inquired about the servicemen's health, conversed with them, and wished them a swift recovery. He also met with the doctors overseeing their care and was briefed on the nature of the injuries as well as the treatment plans for the servicemen.
Additionally, His Highness expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the four martyrs who lost their lives in the same accident. The injured servicemen expressed their gratitude for Sheikh Hamdan's visit and reaffirmed their loyalty to the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE President Meets Bahrain's King in Abu Dhabi to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
Abu Dhabi Launches Third Edition of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agriculture Excellence Award
UAE: Deadline approaching for entries to 2nd Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards
A Floral Homage: UAE's Values and Onam Celebrated in Abu Dhabi
Empowering Emirati Women: Six Innovative Brands Launched in Abu Dhabi