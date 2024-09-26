Left Menu

Taiwan condemns China's intercontinental ballistic missile test, says effort to disrupt regional stability

Taiwan's government on Thursday criticised China's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean, calling it "an effort to disrupt regional peace and stability."

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:55 IST
Taiwan condemns China's intercontinental ballistic missile test, says effort to disrupt regional stability
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's government on Thursday criticised China's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean, calling it "an effort to disrupt regional peace and stability." According to the Chinese Defence Ministry's statement shared on social media, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile at 8:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Taiwan focus reported. The missile carried a simulated warhead and landed in international waters, the statement said.

Taiwan's Presidential Office criticised China's efforts to disrupt regional peace and stability, urging Beijing to practice self-restraint and act responsibly. The Cabinet emphasised that Taiwan, as a responsible member of the international community, would collaborate closely with the United States and other like-minded nations to uphold regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Additionally, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that numerous countries in the Indo-Pacific region have voiced concerns about China's "irresponsible actions," Taiwan Focus reported. The ministry stated that Taiwan will persist in collaborating with like-minded nations to limit the spread of authoritarianism and collectively protect peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) accused Beijing of "sabre-rattling" over the test and live-fire drills by the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command in the Yellow and Bohai seas. Taiwan's MND accused China of generating a "false sense of peaceful dialogue" by allowing the head of the PLA's Southern Theatre Command to engage in overseas exchanges while the military drills were taking place.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, the Ministry of National Defence reported that 29 Chinese aircraft were spotted near Taiwan, with 21 of them crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait or extending into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) in the northern, central, and southwestern regions of the island. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024