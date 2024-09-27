Left Menu

North Korea Poised for Nuclear Test Post-US Elections, Says South Korea's NIS

North Korea may conduct its seventh nuclear test after the US presidential elections in November. South Korea's intelligence agency suggests that the test might include a satellite launch and missile tests. The move appears related to both internal confidence and external pressures.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea is expected to conduct a nuclear test, its seventh, following the US presidential elections in November, as per an official from South Korea's intelligence agency. This was reported by Seoul's state media.

According to Yonhap news outlet, Lee Seong Kweun, a member of South Korea's National Assembly intelligence committee, revealed that a nuclear test before the election can't be ruled out but is more probable afterward. The NIS indicated that the test may be paired with other provocative actions, including a satellite launch and missile test-firings.

The South Korean intelligence agency also disclosed that Pyongyang has around 70 kilograms of plutonium and substantial highly enriched uranium, enough for multiple nuclear weapons. This may be a maneuver conscious of the upcoming US election and an attempt to galvanize internal confidence amidst economic hardship.

North Korea's nuclear program is prohibited by United Nations Security Council resolutions. The country, which first tested a nuclear weapon in 2006, has never disclosed details of its uranium enrichment facilities. The NIS believes this facility is likely the Kangson complex near Pyongyang. On September 18, North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile eastwards and previously tested a new 600mm multiple rocket launcher on September 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

