India-Oman Joint Military Exercise Al Najah Wraps Up with Grand Ceremony

The 5th edition of the India-Oman Joint Military Exercise Al Najah concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the Rabkoot Training Area in Oman on September 26. Distinguished attendees included Amit Narang, the Indian Ambassador to Oman, and Captain Harish Srinivasan, the Indian Defence Attache to Oman. Representing Oman were Brigadier General Abdulkadhim Bin Ibrahim Al-Ajmi, Commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade, and Lieutenant Colonel Masood Mubarak Al-Ghafri, Commanding Officer of the Frontier Force, as announced by the Ministry of Defence.

The ceremony featured an impressive joint live-fire demonstration that highlighted the interoperability and joint capabilities of the Indian Army and the Royal Army of Oman. This event was pivotal in showcasing how the forces could collaborate on peacekeeping operations under a United Nations mandate. Around 60 soldiers from both armies participated, performing tactical exercises like the simulated isolation and clearance of a village in a desert environment. Joint forces, including Indian and Omani Armoured Personnel Carrier troops, carried out house clearance drills and hostage rescue operations.

Snipers from both sides demonstrated their marksmanship by engaging targets effectively throughout the exercise. A key highlight was the deployment of advanced Indian-made technologies, such as drones for real-time surveillance and ballistic shields for room interventions and hostage protection. These advancements underscored the mutual commitment of both nations to enhancing military capabilities and preparedness.

The exercise concluded with a flag ceremony, an equipment display, and the exchange of pleasantries between the contingents. The successful completion of the joint exercise not only bolstered the tactical skills of the participating forces but also strengthened the bilateral military relations between India and Oman, thereby contributing to global peace and security.

