Activists Urge International Action Against Pakistan's Human Rights Violations in Balochistan

Activists and human rights defenders have voiced mounting concerns over grave human rights violations in Balochistan, where the Pakistani government continues to inflict suffering on the Baloch community without facing accountability. Human rights advocate Arif Ajakia condemned Pakistan on Thursday for its brutal actions in the region during a virtual session at the 57th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

Speaking at the UNHRC session, Ajakia remarked, "The military establishment appoints its favored individuals to the Balochistan Parliament, especially within the government, to perpetuate fundamental human rights violations against the Baloch people. Under the guise of security, the Pakistan military executes extensive military operations in Balochistan. Despite Pakistan's ratification of the International Covenants on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, and Civil and Political Rights, it has utterly failed to uphold these commitments. In Balochistan, Pakistan acts in direct contradiction to its promises to the international community." He stressed that as a UNHRC member, Pakistan is failing to guarantee basic human rights for the Baloch community in Balochistan.

He further added, "As a member state of the Human Rights Council, Pakistan spares no effort in breaching the principles and ethics this esteemed council stands for. Pakistani security forces suppress voices that reflect Baloch grievances and the injustices carried out by the state. Baloch political parties and civil rights organizations are labeled as banned entities, including student groups, while religious extremists in Balochistan operate freely and are utilized to eliminate any human rights advocates." Baloch rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch also contributed to the session, noting, "It has been 15 years since my father, D Mohamed Baloch, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces. As a child, I hoped for his return, but over time, it became apparent this plight affects thousands of Baloch families whose loved ones have also disappeared."

Sammi Deen Baloch continued, "Speaking today as not just a daughter but as a representative of all Baloch families in suffering, thousands of our loved ones have been abducted, tortured, and silenced. This includes fathers, sons, and even children, leaving families shattered and in constant fear. These enforced disappearances are systematic efforts to silence us, constituting crimes against humanity that persist without reprisal." She further highlighted that advocating for rights and justice in Pakistan is treated as a criminal act, bringing severe repercussions for those who dare to raise their voices.

"Raising one's voice for justice in Pakistan can lead to severe state persecution. I could have attended this session in person, but state officials barred me from traveling, citing my inclusion on the exit control list," she revealed. "I am here to seek justice for all forcibly disappeared Baloch individuals. We need the international community to intervene, hold Pakistan accountable, and help reunite us with our missing loved ones. We cannot achieve this alone," Sammi Deen Baloch implored.

(With inputs from agencies.)