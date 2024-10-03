Left Menu

Jaishankar Calls for Mutual Respect in US-India Diplomatic Relations

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for mutual respect in diplomacy, especially among democracies, during a discussion on India-US relations. Addressing foreign interference and commenting on internal issues, he underscored the globalized nature of politics and called for non-interference between democratic nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:52 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent address at the Carnegie Endowment office in Washington, DC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the importance of mutual respect and boundaries in international diplomatic relations, with a specific focus on India-US interactions.

During his dialogue with Carnegie's President Mariano-Florentino Cuellar, Jaishankar responded to a question regarding US comments on India's democracy by stating, "You have every right to comment. But I have every right to comment on your comment. So don't feel bad when I do."

Jaishankar highlighted the globalized nature of politics, indicating that domestic issues often have international ramifications. "The United States makes a special effort to ensure its politics influence global affairs," he remarked, underscoring his stance against foreign interference in a nation's internal matters.

Addressing concerns over democracy and interference, Jaishankar stated, "At a state-to-state level, democracies must be mutually respectful. If one democracy comments on another, it constitutes foreign interference, regardless of who it is or where it happens."

Amidst ongoing discussions about US-India relations, Jaishankar tackled pressing global topics, including the Ukraine conflict, the idea of an "Asian NATO," and Taiwan's future. He also discussed India's neighborhood policies and its ties with the Indian diaspora.

Jaishankar's trip to Washington followed the recent Quad Summit and multiple high-level meetings during the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a global think tank, hosted the event, promoting discussions on international peace and security, among other global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

