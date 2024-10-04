Left Menu

UAE and Russia Strengthen Ties in Police and Security Cooperation

Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Russian Deputy Interior Minister in Abu Dhabi to discuss strengthening cooperation in police and security sectors. The meeting emphasized enhancing bilateral relations and learning best practices in policing. The Russian delegation toured UAE police facilities for practical insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:53 IST
UAE and Russia Strengthen Ties in Police and Security Cooperation
Saif bin Zayed meets with Russian Deputy Interior Minister (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 4 (ANI/WAM): In a diplomatic engagement to bolster security collaboration, Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the UAE, convened with Lieutenant General Vladimir Kubyshko, Deputy Interior Minister of Russia, in Abu Dhabi.

The high-level meeting focused on enhancing mutual cooperation, particularly in police and security sectors. Discussion points included strategies for future collaboration between the two nations. The UAE delegation, including Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili and Brigadier Engineer Hussein Al Harithi, emphasized this commitment to partnership.

The Russian delegation, immersed in UAE's advanced policing practices, toured facilities such as the Security Support Operations Room and the Civil Defense Academy. These visits highlighted UAE's adherence to international standards and the shared goal of empowering police personnel through specialized training programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024