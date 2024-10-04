UAE and Russia Strengthen Ties in Police and Security Cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 4 (ANI/WAM): In a diplomatic engagement to bolster security collaboration, Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the UAE, convened with Lieutenant General Vladimir Kubyshko, Deputy Interior Minister of Russia, in Abu Dhabi.

The high-level meeting focused on enhancing mutual cooperation, particularly in police and security sectors. Discussion points included strategies for future collaboration between the two nations. The UAE delegation, including Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili and Brigadier Engineer Hussein Al Harithi, emphasized this commitment to partnership.

The Russian delegation, immersed in UAE's advanced policing practices, toured facilities such as the Security Support Operations Room and the Civil Defense Academy. These visits highlighted UAE's adherence to international standards and the shared goal of empowering police personnel through specialized training programs.

