Umm Al Emarat Park's Fourth Season of Park Market: A Hub for Local Vendors and Family Fun

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:20 IST
Umm Al Emarat Park will welcome return of its Park Market on October 18. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi, UAE – Umm Al Emarat Park is preparing to host its fourth season of the popular Park Market, commencing on October 18 and operating every Friday and Saturday from 4 PM to 10 PM. The market will feature a diverse array of local vendors offering products that are perfect for family outings.

This season, the Park Market will see participation from over 40 retailers, emphasizing support for local entrepreneurship. The event provides a platform for small and medium enterprises to showcase their products, including fresh produce, unique crafts, and tempting food options, allowing visitors to deeply connect with the community.

In a significant move to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Umm Al Emarat Park will bathe its landmarks in pink throughout October. In collaboration with SEHA, the park will organize activities such as free mammogram services from October 17-19, alongside a walkathon, health screenings, and workshops aimed at boosting community engagement.

This year's event lineup introduces some exciting new features, notably a sunset falcon show starting on October 7, and outdoor cinema screenings held every Friday and Saturday evening starting October 4. Additional family-friendly attractions include activities at the Animal Barn, where children can enjoy interactive sessions with various animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

