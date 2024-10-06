Governor Kundi Accuses PTI of Anti-State Agenda Amid Protests

In a sharp rebuke, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of advancing an anti-state agenda. He condemned the party's recent protests in the province, asserting that a PTI leader allegedly invited a neighboring country's foreign minister to destabilize Pakistan, according to ARY News.

Governor Kundi expressed strong opposition to PTI's D-Chowk rally, highlighting its threat to national interests and the need to uphold law and order. His discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif centered around the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as reported by ARY News.

As PTI protests continue, speculations regarding governor rule in the province have intensified. Kundi pointed to the regional government's lapse in control in the province's south as evidence. He criticized the lack of action against rampant crime, including targeted killings and kidnappings, drawing a stark comparison to the situation in Karachi.

Meanwhile, confrontations between PTI activists and police at Islamabad's D-Chowk turned violent, with stone-throwing and police retaliation marking the day. The heavy rain somewhat shielded protesters from tear gas, enabling clashes that led to multiple arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)