Amnesty International Honors Jailed Chinese Activists as 'Prisoners of Conscience'

Amnesty International has recognized three Chinese human rights activists, including Chow Hang-tung, Ding Jiaxi, and Jimmy Lai from Hong Kong, as 'Prisoners of Conscience.' These individuals are imprisoned for non-violent activism, reflecting China's harsh stance on dissent. Amnesty demands their immediate release, highlighting human rights challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:45 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Amnesty International has bestowed the distinguished title of 'Prisoners of Conscience' upon three human rights advocates from mainland China and Hong Kong. The recipients include human rights lawyers Chow Hang-tung and Ding Jiaxi, alongside media freedom proponent Jimmy Lai, a decision made public on October 2.

The advocacy group's report contends that these individuals are incarcerated solely due to their peaceful human rights endeavors. Prompting immediate release calls, Amnesty International condemns the treatment of these activists, contradicting China's self-proclaimed progress in the human rights domain. According to Sarah Brooks, Amnesty's China Director, such imprisonments paint a troubling picture of civil liberties under threat in China.

Brooks further criticized the Chinese authorities for failing to meet international human rights obligations. The term 'prisoner of conscience,' as defined by Amnesty, references individuals detained for their beliefs or origins, who neither engaged in nor supported violence, highlighting issues associated with cases such as Jimmy Lai's detainment under the National Security Law and Chow Hang-tung's conviction related to a Tiananmen vigil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

