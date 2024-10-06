Escalating Protests Against School Privatisation Sweep across Punjab

In Pakistan's Punjab province, protests led by teaching personnel have gained momentum against the federal government's contentious plan to privatize government-owned schools. The Express Tribune reports that these demonstrations have spread across the province, including Rawalpindi, with students taking to the streets to voice their opposition.

The lawyer fraternity in the province has extended full support to the teachers, opposing the privatization move. Concerns have been raised regarding potential employee dismissals and alterations in leave encashment pension rules. The Express Tribune detailed that further protests, strikes, and demonstrations are expected if the issues remain unresolved.

The Rawalpindi Division's government institution employees have issued warnings of escalating demonstrations. Teachers scheduled a 'black day' on October 5 to further press their demands. Numerous government schools across the region have halted operations due to protests, severely affecting educational activities in Rawalpindi.

Students, particularly in Rawalpindi district, have fervently opposed the privatization, staging rallies and denouncing proposed contractor takeovers of their schools, as per the Express Tribune. Bar associations, including those in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal District, and Sohawa Tehsil, have also organized strikes, demanding an end to the privatization initiative scheduled to sell 20,000 state schools by March 31, 2025.

District Bar Rawalpindi President Intizar Mehdi Shah and Jhelum District Bar President Chaudhary Mohammad Umar Zarif highlighted the detrimental impact of privatization on the education system, predicting a dramatic tuition fee increase of 500%. They warned that the move could limit access to education for lower-income students, as The Express Tribune reported significant decreases in new admissions and a rising dropout rate amidst the ongoing privatization drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)