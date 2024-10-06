Left Menu

Kazakhstan Votes on Nuclear Power Plant Amid Historic Context

Kazakhstan held a referendum on Sunday to decide on constructing its first nuclear power plant. The move, aimed at tackling electricity shortages, stirs controversy due to past radiation exposure from Soviet tests. Despite concerns and reported measures against dissent, the referendum is expected to pass.

Updated: 06-10-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:26 IST
On Sunday, voters in Kazakhstan and abroad participated in a crucial referendum deciding the fate of the nation's first nuclear power plant, intended to alleviate persistent electricity shortages, reported DW News. The announcement of the results is scheduled for Monday.

The referendum is a contentious issue in Kazakhstan, a country that experienced large-scale radiation exposure from Soviet-era nuclear testing. Concerns have also been raised about potential Russian involvement in the project. However, government actions appear to have stifled opposition, as local media reported that dozens of critics were arrested prior to the referendum.

For the referendum to be valid, at least 50 percent of eligible voters must participate, and current projections favor its approval. Efforts to ensure high voter turnout include allowing Kazakhs not registered on electoral lists to cast ballots, DW News reported. Polling stations opened in several Asian countries and in European locations on October 6, according to the Astana Times.

Voting initiatives extended to countries such as China, Singapore, Mongolia, and across Europe, including the UK and Belgium. Daniyar Yunusmetov, a businessman in Malaysia, highlighted nuclear technology's potential benefits for Kazakhstan's economy by reducing electricity costs and boosting foreign exchange, as reported by the Astana Times.

In Turkey, Kazakh students and citizens demonstrated civic duty by voting at the Consulate General in Istanbul. Similar activities were observed in Europe, where the Kazakh Embassy in the UK facilitated voting across multiple regions. In Brussels, Belgium, a polling station commenced operations with the national anthem, welcoming Luxembourg residents to vote.

During a press briefing, Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko confirmed that the last polling stations in North America would open later in the day, Astana Times reported.

