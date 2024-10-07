Left Menu

India-Maldives Partnership: A New Era of Developmental Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu have agreed to enhance their developmental partnership across various sectors, including infrastructure, housing, and tourism. This collaboration aims to address Maldives' needs while strengthening economic, maritime, and security ties under India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy. The partnership includes financial support and joint projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:03 IST
India-Maldives Partnership: A New Era of Developmental Ties
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi (Photo: X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, in a significant diplomatic meeting on Monday, pledged to bolster the developmental partnership between India and the Maldives. This collaboration will cater to the island nation's specific needs, spanning infrastructure sectors such as ports, airports, housing, and sports facilities.

After agreeing to accelerate social housing projects and the Greater Male Connectivity Project, the two leaders announced plans for a state-of-the-art commercial port at Thilafushi and enhanced transportation links. Modi underscored India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, offering timely financial aid to the Maldives, including a currency swap agreement to address economic challenges.

Furthermore, the bilateral talks led to initiatives aimed at boosting tourism, trade, and renewable energy cooperation. Both nations agreed to enhance parliamentary exchanges and initiate a Free Trade Agreement discussion, aiming for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership that will serve as a stabilizing force in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024