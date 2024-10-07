India-Maldives Partnership: A New Era of Developmental Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, in a significant diplomatic meeting on Monday, pledged to bolster the developmental partnership between India and the Maldives. This collaboration will cater to the island nation's specific needs, spanning infrastructure sectors such as ports, airports, housing, and sports facilities.

After agreeing to accelerate social housing projects and the Greater Male Connectivity Project, the two leaders announced plans for a state-of-the-art commercial port at Thilafushi and enhanced transportation links. Modi underscored India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, offering timely financial aid to the Maldives, including a currency swap agreement to address economic challenges.

Furthermore, the bilateral talks led to initiatives aimed at boosting tourism, trade, and renewable energy cooperation. Both nations agreed to enhance parliamentary exchanges and initiate a Free Trade Agreement discussion, aiming for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership that will serve as a stabilizing force in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)