Karine Jean-Pierre Ascends to Senior Presidential Adviser with Historic Tenure

Karine Jean-Pierre, notable for her historic role as the first Black and openly gay White House press secretary, has been promoted to senior adviser to the President. While continuing her press secretary duties, Jean-Pierre's experience will be pivotal in supporting American priorities as she joins the President's senior team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:37 IST
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (Image Credit: YouTube/TheWhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
Karine Jean-Pierre, who made history as the first Black woman and openly gay individual in the role of White House press secretary, has been elevated to the position of senior adviser to President Joe Biden, the administration announced. As she continues her press secretary duties, her insights are expected to be invaluable in advancing the administration's agenda.

President Biden's chief of staff, Jeff Zients, commended her unwavering dedication, saying, "Karine has been a trusted advisor to the President and all of us here at the White House since day one." Zients emphasized her critical role in achieving the administration's goals for the American people in the months ahead.

During a recent briefing, Jean-Pierre condemned the violent attacks by Hamas against Israel, marking the one-year anniversary of the tragic events on October 7. Her background includes significant contributions as chief of staff to Kamala Harris during the 2020 vice-presidential campaign and her current role will see her continue shaping the President's communications strategy through the end of his term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

