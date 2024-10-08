Karine Jean-Pierre Ascends to Senior Presidential Adviser with Historic Tenure

Karine Jean-Pierre, who made history as the first Black woman and openly gay individual in the role of White House press secretary, has been elevated to the position of senior adviser to President Joe Biden, the administration announced. As she continues her press secretary duties, her insights are expected to be invaluable in advancing the administration's agenda.

President Biden's chief of staff, Jeff Zients, commended her unwavering dedication, saying, "Karine has been a trusted advisor to the President and all of us here at the White House since day one." Zients emphasized her critical role in achieving the administration's goals for the American people in the months ahead.

During a recent briefing, Jean-Pierre condemned the violent attacks by Hamas against Israel, marking the one-year anniversary of the tragic events on October 7. Her background includes significant contributions as chief of staff to Kamala Harris during the 2020 vice-presidential campaign and her current role will see her continue shaping the President's communications strategy through the end of his term.

