Controversy at Durga Puja in Chittagong Amid Stolen Crown from Jeshoreshwari Temple

Chittagong [Bangladesh], October 11 (ANI) - A Durga Puja event in Bangladesh's port city, Chittagong, sparked controversy after an Islamic song was performed on stage, drawing outrage from the Hindu community present at the event. Eyewitnesses reported that a group, claiming to be part of a cultural collective, sought and received permission from the Puja Committee to perform at JM Sen Hall on Thursday evening. What began with a secular song took an unexpected turn as the group performed an Islamic piece as their second number, causing discontent among attendees.

Puja Committee President, Asis Bhattachriya, acknowledged the situation over a phone call with ANI, stating, "We were busy receiving guests. Some people started singing an Islamic song." The authorities have vowed to investigate the incident, with police promising legal action to ensure justice is served.

On the same day, another controversy unravelled when the crown of goddess Kali was reported stolen from the Jeshoreshwari Temple in Satkhira's Shyamnagar. This significant artifact, gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, vanished from the temple between 2:00 pm and 2:30 pm, shortly after the temple priest left. Shyamnagar police, led by Inspector Taizul Islam, are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the culprit. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has expressed deep concern over the theft, urging the Bangladeshi authorities to expedite recovery efforts and take appropriate action against those responsible.

