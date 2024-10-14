Left Menu

Nara Lokesh Advocates for Skills Development at US-India Summit

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh attended the USISPF Leadership Summit 2024 in New Delhi, focusing on bilateral partnership enhancements. Lokesh highlighted Andhra's unique skill census and discussed future tech-driven development plans for Amravati, emphasizing sustainability and employment opportunities through government initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:57 IST
Nara Lokesh Advocates for Skills Development at US-India Summit
Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh speaking at the USISPF Leadership Summit 2024 (Photo/ X @USISPForum). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nara Lokesh made a significant appearance at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's Leadership Summit 2024 in New Delhi on Sunday. The summit featured delegates from diverse sectors, including defense, clean energy, and trade, aimed at strengthening the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

In his capacity as the Human Resources Development Minister, IT Electronics and Communications, Lokesh underscored crucial issues spanning education and skill development. During a discussion with Apple's India Managing Director, Virat Bhatia, Lokesh unveiled the Andhra government's pioneering plan to conduct a worldwide-exclusive skill census.

This initiative involves conducting a door-to-door survey to assess skillsets, targeting specific interventions to improve job prospects. The state has inaugurated India's first skill census pilot, promising substantial employment growth through initiatives linking industries with educational institutes and regular district job fairs. As part of his vision, Lokesh revealed plans for Amravati's growth as a global city, championed by eco-friendly practices and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024