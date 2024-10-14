Nara Lokesh Advocates for Skills Development at US-India Summit

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nara Lokesh made a significant appearance at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's Leadership Summit 2024 in New Delhi on Sunday. The summit featured delegates from diverse sectors, including defense, clean energy, and trade, aimed at strengthening the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

In his capacity as the Human Resources Development Minister, IT Electronics and Communications, Lokesh underscored crucial issues spanning education and skill development. During a discussion with Apple's India Managing Director, Virat Bhatia, Lokesh unveiled the Andhra government's pioneering plan to conduct a worldwide-exclusive skill census.

This initiative involves conducting a door-to-door survey to assess skillsets, targeting specific interventions to improve job prospects. The state has inaugurated India's first skill census pilot, promising substantial employment growth through initiatives linking industries with educational institutes and regular district job fairs. As part of his vision, Lokesh revealed plans for Amravati's growth as a global city, championed by eco-friendly practices and technological advancements.

