Pakistan and China Strengthen Anti-Terrorism Alliance at SCO Summit

Pakistan and China underscored their commitment to combating terrorism, adopting a zero-tolerance stance at the SCO Summit. They pledged collaboration with global entities like the UN. Pakistan condemned attacks on Chinese personnel, vowing justice and increased security for projects and individuals, while reaffirming bilateral ties despite adversaries’ efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:48 IST
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari alongwith Chinese PM Li Qiang, Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani (Photo/@AAliZardari). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

At the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Pakistan and China recommitted to their unwavering resolve in the fight against terrorism. The nations adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorist acts, as reported by Geo News. They expressed readiness to engage with the international community in enhancing multilateral counter-terrorism efforts through established platforms, including the United Nations and the SCO.

Amid the summit, Pakistan vocally denounced attacks on Chinese nationals within its borders, highlighting incidents like the attacks on March 26, 2024, at the Dasu Hydropower Project, and October 6, 2024, at the Port Qasim Power Plant convoy. Authorities vowed to uncover the truth behind these cases and bring the perpetrators to justice. Islamabad stressed its unwavering dedication to fortifying security measures, ensuring the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions, as reported by Geo News.

The Dasu Hydropower Project tragedy in Bisham City, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led to the deaths of five Chinese engineers and one Pakistani when a suicide bombing targeted their bus. During another attack near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, the Port Qasim Power Plant convoy was ambushed, causing further casualties among Chinese and Pakistani nationals. This underscored the severe risks involved in China-Pakistan Economic Cooperation (CPEC) initiatives.

In a significant summit meeting, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari discussed these issues. President Zardari expressed his condolences to China for the lives lost, reassured China of Pakistan's dedication to capturing the assailants, and emphasized that adversaries targeting Pakistan-China relations and CPEC projects would not succeed. President Zardari reassured Premier Li of every measure being taken to bolster the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan, per a press release from the Pakistan Peoples Party.

