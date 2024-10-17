Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as India Questions Trudeau's Commitment to 'One India' Policy

India has criticized the Canadian government's inaction against anti-India elements, highlighting a gap between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's words and actions. The tension escalated as Canada labeled Indian diplomats as 'persons of interest,' leading India to withdraw its diplomats. India insists on concrete evidence for Canada’s allegations.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has raised concerns over the Canadian government's perceived inaction against anti-India elements, emphasizing an inconsistency between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's rhetoric and actions. Despite claims of supporting the 'One India' policy, Trudeau's government has been accused of not taking necessary measures against those promoting separatist ideologies.

The diplomatic row intensified with Canada identifying India's High Commissioner and other diplomats as 'persons of interest' in the investigation into the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. In response, India has decided to recall its High Commissioner along with five other diplomats amidst safety concerns.

Prime Minister Trudeau admitted that the Canadian government had only intelligence and no concrete evidence regarding Nijjar's killing. The MEA criticized this 'cavalier behaviour,' holding it responsible for the deteriorating relations, while India continues to deny any involvement, dismissing the allegations as 'absurd' and 'motivated.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

