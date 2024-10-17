Power Crisis in Skardu Spurs Massive Protests

In the region of Gilgit-Baltistan, specifically in Skardu, a growing number of residents have voiced their anger over persistent electricity shortages, leading to widespread protests. The community's patience has worn thin due to severe load shedding, prompting them to urge authorities for immediate solutions, as reported by Skardu TV.

Protesters expressed their grievances, with one noting, "We are protesting against the administration because we've been without electricity for four months. It's nearly impossible to live without power; preparing food and ensuring our children can study is a challenge. Electricity supply is erratic and brief." People from diverse backgrounds, including youths, women, business owners, and children, joined the protests, demanding concrete actions after previous pleas were met with indifference.

Another protester highlighted feeling misled by authorities, stating, "The existing transformer does not meet our needs, and despite having a new one available, they refuse to install it. We've visited their office multiple times without resolution, yet we still receive electricity bills. We urgently request the resolution of these pressing issues." Gilgit-Baltistan continues to grapple with severe electricity challenges, impacting daily life and local businesses, which reflects deeper infrastructural and service-related issues since its administration by Pakistan.

