Embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under fire amid allegations of Chinese interference in the country's elections, drawing parallels to the infamous Watergate scandal. Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev claims Trudeau is using India as a diversion from the ongoing 'Chinagate' controversy and other domestic challenges.

Sachdev, speaking with ANI, emphasized Trudeau's tactical decision to refocus public attention, highlighting criticisms of Canada's lack of empathy towards India. He noted that Trudeau's alleged leadership failures, likened to a 'Chinagate', mirror Nixon's Watergate scandal, showcasing significant democratic crises.

With upcoming elections and declining popularity, Trudeau's Liberal Party faces pressure. Additional strain emerged following Jagmeet Singh's New Democratic Party's withdrawal from the coalition. Meanwhile, tensions between India and Canada escalated over accusations related to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, dismissed by India as baseless.

Additionally, Sachdev commented on the recent killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, deemed an 'accomplishment' yet insufficient in halting the broader Hamas movement. He urged Israel to focus on restoring normalcy in Gaza following the incident.

The Israel Defense Forces announced Sinwar's elimination, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled potential resolution with Hamas, urging an end to hostilities should hostages be returned.

(With inputs from agencies.)