Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Pushes for 26th Amendment Consensus Amidst Tensions

Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urges a consensus on the 26th constitutional amendment at a rally, warning of a two-thirds majority push if necessary. Emphasizing a new Federal Constitutional Court, he addresses opposition from PTI amidst claims of bribery and calls for honoring his mother Benazir Bhutto's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:24 IST
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (Photo/ X_@BBhuttoZardari). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant rally on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a prominent Pakistani politician, declared his intention to push the 26th constitutional amendment through parliament, should political parties fail to reach consensus. Bhutto-Zardari, chairperson of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), conveyed his strong message in Hyderabad, as reported by Dawn.

The PPP, led by Asif Ali Zardari and in coalition with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N), along with Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, is seeking to implement the amendment. Bhutto-Zardari stressed his preference for a unified agreement among parties but expressed readiness to use a two-thirds majority if required.

Addressing resistance from the PTI, which claims the amendment undermines judicial power, Bhutto-Zardari emphasized the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court to ensure provincial representation. He underscored the legacy of his mother, Benazir Bhutto, and her efforts to dismantle the 'One Unit' system, advocating for equality in the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

