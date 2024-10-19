Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Pushes for 26th Amendment Consensus Amidst Tensions

In a significant rally on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a prominent Pakistani politician, declared his intention to push the 26th constitutional amendment through parliament, should political parties fail to reach consensus. Bhutto-Zardari, chairperson of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), conveyed his strong message in Hyderabad, as reported by Dawn.

The PPP, led by Asif Ali Zardari and in coalition with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N), along with Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, is seeking to implement the amendment. Bhutto-Zardari stressed his preference for a unified agreement among parties but expressed readiness to use a two-thirds majority if required.

Addressing resistance from the PTI, which claims the amendment undermines judicial power, Bhutto-Zardari emphasized the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court to ensure provincial representation. He underscored the legacy of his mother, Benazir Bhutto, and her efforts to dismantle the 'One Unit' system, advocating for equality in the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)