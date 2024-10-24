'People First’ Attitude And Drive For HealthTech: Meet The Man Driving Innovation In The Global Field

Suman Narne is a man on a mission. Recently, we had the distinct opportunity to connect with the grounded and amicable Suman Narne. The impressive number of hats that he wears is inspirational and praiseworthy. He is an emerging global leader in Healthcare Digital Technology by profession and has a proven track record in Service Delivery Management, Program Management, and Client Management. He has expertise in managing both onsite and remote teams, IT vendor management, and handling annual IT budgets for project portfolios and operational services. He is currently managing a large healthcare portfolio that spans multiple development programs. And he is just getting started!

Over the years, the recognition and awards that Suman Narne has been bestowed with have inspired him to keep going in the right direction. His grit and passion for the HealthTech Field have made him a prominent personality, complimenting his ‘People First’ attitude and drive for HealthTech. Tiding against the waves, Suman Narne has been acknowledged by the HealthTech industry stalwarts for his dedication and efforts time and again. The multi-talented soul from Andhra Pradesh truly deserves every applause.

Suman Narne has made a unique place for himself in the health tech industry today. Belonging to an agricultural background, it was Suman’s dream to own a tractor one day. Inspired by his grandfather’s struggle against diabetes, he decided to become a doctor. Soon after he began to pursue a career in the field of medicine, destiny led him to shift his radius toward Information Technology.

Using his supportive brother’s laptop, his fascination for Computers led him to complete BE in Electronics and Communication, followed by an MBA degree in Information Technology. His experience of working with world-renowned companies like ManpowerGroup, PwC, Pepsi, HCL, Headstrong, Cargill Foods, Wolters Kluwer, PharmMD, and PopHealthcare has played an integral role in establishing him among astute leaders of the future.

With an aim to clean up data discrepancies and derive job satisfaction from serving patients, Suman Narne is now taking the HealthTech industry to new heights. Serving the role of Director of Product Development at AdhereHealth, LLC, in the United States, he is now counted among the ranks of high-performing global leaders.

Suman was a bright student in both school and college. He did his schooling at the ZPHS School. He has always taken inspiration from his father, who was himself a B.com graduate, he ignited the fire in Suman to develop a strong sense of organization. Looking at his mother, despite having completed only ninth grade, he fostered his love for reading. Not just that, his portfolio broadened with the invaluable support he received from his wife, who is an engineer turned MBA and works at PopHealthcare. The success of his company, AdhereHealth, LLC, is a testament to the transformative initiatives in Health Plan Management led by him.

If all this was not enough, let us also share that Suman has won laurels across many industries. He has been acknowledged by Frito Lay US, PepsiCo India, Wolters Kluwer Financial, and Cargill Foods. He was accredited by WDC Manpower Group as a Top Performer during onsite engagements. He has also been acknowledged as Top Performer at AdhereHealth achieving a standout rating of 4.93 out of 5. Suman Narne actively focuses on improving patient care as well as overall healthcare outcomes.

