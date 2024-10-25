Left Menu

Taiwan Stands Firm: Overwhelming Support for President Lai's Rejection of China's Claims

A survey by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council reveals that nearly 70% of Taiwanese support President Lai's dismissal of China's claims over Taiwan in his National Day speech. The survey also shows strong disapproval of recent Chinese military drills around Taiwan, reflecting public backing for Lai's cross-strait policies.

Updated: 25-10-2024 18:14 IST
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te (Photo: X/ @ChingteLai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

In a significant show of support, nearly 70% of the Taiwanese population backs President Lai Ching-te's dismissal of Chinese claims over Taiwan, as articulated in his National Day address. This was highlighted in a survey released by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), capturing the prevailing public endorsement of Lai's stance.

During a press briefing, MAC spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh emphasized the strong public agreement with Lai's assertion that "the PRC has no right to represent Taiwan." Notably, 87.3% of survey participants opposed the recent military exercises by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) around Taiwan, indicating widespread resistance to Chinese military maneuvers.

The survey follows rising tensions marked by Beijing's "Joint Sword-2024B" military drills near Taiwan. Conducted by Ipsos from October 17 to 20, the survey comprising telephone interviews with over 1,000 adults reflects the robust support for President Lai's policies against CCP's political and military pressures, reinforcing Taiwan's sovereign stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

