Diplomatic Tensions: Indian Envoy Denies Canadian Claims in Nijjar Probe
Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, recalled by Canada amidst allegations of involvement in the murder of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, firmly denied claims of India's hand, citing a lack of evidence from Canada. He criticized the use of 'credible allegations' without legal action or proof.
Amidst escalating diplomatic tensions, India's High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, has been recalled after being labeled as a 'person of interest' in the murder investigation of Khalistani figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Verma, in an exclusive ANI interview, refuted all allegations, emphasising that Canadian authorities have failed to provide any evidence supporting their claims.
Verma criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's use of the term 'credible allegations' in Parliament. He questioned the validity of such allegations in the absence of concrete evidence or legal proceedings. Verma expressed his dismay over the lack of legal actions in Canada, highlighting that no judicially acceptable evidence had been shared with Indian authorities.
The High Commissioner also pointed out that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is still investigating and said it was shocking that Canadian leaders disclosed details of an ongoing probe. Verma asserted that the allegations appear to be hearsay and reiterated India's stance of denying the accusations, labeling them as 'absurd' and 'motivated'.
