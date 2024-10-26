Biden Apologizes for Historic Trauma of Indian Boarding Schools

US President Joe Biden has formally apologized to Native Americans for the appalling abuse suffered by Indigenous children in federally funded Indian boarding schools. Described as 'one of the most horrific chapters in American history,' the 150-year legacy of abuse and forced assimilation was a focal point of Biden's address in Laveen, Arizona.

Historical records indicate that at least 18,000 children were forcibly removed from their families between 1819 and 1969, attending over 400 boarding schools across 37 states and territories. In 2021, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland launched the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative. The initiative's final report, released this summer, confirmed that over 973 Native American children died at these institutions.

Biden emphasized the profound impact of these policies, stating, 'Generations of native children were stolen, taken to places they didn't know, with people they never met.' He acknowledged the emotional, physical, and sexual abuse many suffered, alongside labor exploitation and forced adoptions, with some children left in unmarked graves.

In his remarks at Gila Crossing Community School, the President noted the enduring wounds these children carried. His visit marked the first time a sitting president has visited tribal lands in 10 years. He acknowledged that while no apology can erase this dark legacy, it's a step towards healing.

