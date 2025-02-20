Left Menu

Olivia Munn's Brave Stand: Defying Silence in a Traumatic Encounter

Actress Olivia Munn detailed a distressing incident on a film set, opting not to accept a lucrative settlement with a nondisclosure agreement. Her choice, amidst the MeToo era, showcased her commitment to honesty over financial gain, as she addressed past injustices courageously on Monica Lewinsky's podcast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:08 IST
Olivia Munn's Brave Stand: Defying Silence in a Traumatic Encounter
Olivia Munn (Image source/Instagram/ @oliviamunn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a candid revelation, actress Olivia Munn disclosed a distressing personal experience on a film set, sharing her story on Monica Lewinsky's podcast. Munn discussed a "traumatic" incident serious enough to warrant filing complaints with the movie studio. Despite being offered a seven-figure sum wrapped in a nondisclosure agreement to settle the matter, she chose to decline, standing firm on her principles.

The actress, known for her role in 'The Newsroom,' refrained from naming the film involved and explained her reluctance to publicize the issue due to its occurrence during the nascent stages of the MeToo and TimesUp movements. The offer, which she perceived as a way to silence her, was something she decided to reject in order to protect the integrity of her voice amidst widespread scrutiny at the time.

Munn recounted the pivotal period of the Harvey Weinstein reckoning, expressing pride in her decision to walk away from negotiations. She added, "It was an instinctual decision fueled by frustration, but one that reinforced my conviction to fight against injustices in the industry." Munn's history of advocacy is evident as she previously spoke out in 2018 to cut a scene from 'Predator' after discovering the involvement of a registered sex offender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025