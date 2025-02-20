Olivia Munn's Brave Stand: Defying Silence in a Traumatic Encounter

In a candid revelation, actress Olivia Munn disclosed a distressing personal experience on a film set, sharing her story on Monica Lewinsky's podcast. Munn discussed a "traumatic" incident serious enough to warrant filing complaints with the movie studio. Despite being offered a seven-figure sum wrapped in a nondisclosure agreement to settle the matter, she chose to decline, standing firm on her principles.

The actress, known for her role in 'The Newsroom,' refrained from naming the film involved and explained her reluctance to publicize the issue due to its occurrence during the nascent stages of the MeToo and TimesUp movements. The offer, which she perceived as a way to silence her, was something she decided to reject in order to protect the integrity of her voice amidst widespread scrutiny at the time.

Munn recounted the pivotal period of the Harvey Weinstein reckoning, expressing pride in her decision to walk away from negotiations. She added, "It was an instinctual decision fueled by frustration, but one that reinforced my conviction to fight against injustices in the industry." Munn's history of advocacy is evident as she previously spoke out in 2018 to cut a scene from 'Predator' after discovering the involvement of a registered sex offender.

