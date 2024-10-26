Pakistan's Alarming Rule of Law Decline: Ranked 140th Globally

Pakistan stands at a dismal 140th position among 142 nations in the World Justice Project's Rule of Law Index, revealing severe deficiencies in order and security. This ranking positions Pakistan as the third worst globally, according to a report by the World Justice Project, which evaluated various factors such as government constraints, corruption absence, open government, and fundamental rights.

The 'Dawn' newspaper reports that the criteria for measuring order and security include crime control, protection from armed conflict, and violence in civil dispute resolution. The findings highlight a dramatic slump in Pakistan's law and order, mirroring a growing distrust in the government's ability to safeguard the nation's integrity.

Mali and Nigeria are the only two countries ranked worse than Pakistan. WJP co-founder and president William H Neukom commented that despite successive annual declines in the rule of law, progress in anti-corruption efforts and enhancements in global justice systems should not be overlooked.

Specific rankings for Pakistan include 103rd for government power constraints, 120th for corruption, 106th for open government, 125th for fundamental rights, 127th for regulatory enforcement, 128th for civil justice, and 98th for criminal justice, illustrating escalating human rights violations and a crumbling justice system, as per Dawn's report.

Alongside Afghanistan, Pakistan is among the six South Asian nations languishing at the index's bottom. Conversely, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Germany lead the Index with top rankings for law and order, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)