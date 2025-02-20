Left Menu

Paank's Urgent Call for Human Rights Protection in Balochistan

An investigative report by Baloch National Movement's human rights wing, Paank, unveils extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and threats against educators in Balochistan. The report calls for international oversight to safeguard human rights and halt violence, holding Pakistani forces accountable for ongoing abuses against Baloch intellectuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:56 IST
Paank's Urgent Call for Human Rights Protection in Balochistan
Representative Image (Image Credit: X/@paank_bnm). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, known as Paank, has unveiled a troubling report spotlighting extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and targeted assaults on educators and intellectuals in Balochistan. The organization has called for urgent international intervention to protect human rights in the region.

Among the chilling cases, the report details the assassination of Allah Dad Wahid Baloch, an MPhil student and historian at Islamabad's Quaid-i-Azam University. Wahid, who passionately defended Baloch's historical legacy, was shot dead at a hotel in Turbat. Before his death, he was reportedly under constant threat from Pakistan's security forces, according to Paank's findings.

Also highlighted is the attempted murder of Sharif Zakir Baloch, an educator, and principal who survived an attack in Turbat. His ordeal, including a grenade assault on his home, sparked widespread protests, leading to business and school closures. Paank vehemently condemns these abuses and calls for accountability and transparency from Pakistani authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025