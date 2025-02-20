Paank's Urgent Call for Human Rights Protection in Balochistan
An investigative report by Baloch National Movement's human rights wing, Paank, unveils extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and threats against educators in Balochistan. The report calls for international oversight to safeguard human rights and halt violence, holding Pakistani forces accountable for ongoing abuses against Baloch intellectuals.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, known as Paank, has unveiled a troubling report spotlighting extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and targeted assaults on educators and intellectuals in Balochistan. The organization has called for urgent international intervention to protect human rights in the region.
Among the chilling cases, the report details the assassination of Allah Dad Wahid Baloch, an MPhil student and historian at Islamabad's Quaid-i-Azam University. Wahid, who passionately defended Baloch's historical legacy, was shot dead at a hotel in Turbat. Before his death, he was reportedly under constant threat from Pakistan's security forces, according to Paank's findings.
Also highlighted is the attempted murder of Sharif Zakir Baloch, an educator, and principal who survived an attack in Turbat. His ordeal, including a grenade assault on his home, sparked widespread protests, leading to business and school closures. Paank vehemently condemns these abuses and calls for accountability and transparency from Pakistani authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gas Price Hike Threatens Pakistan's Export Ambitions
Opposition Leaders Demand Fresh Elections in Pakistan Amid Rigging Allegations
South Africa's Fresh Cricket Line-up Set for Pakistan Tour
J&K Activist Javed Beigh Criticizes Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day as Propaganda
Ironclad Ties: China and Pakistan Forge Ahead Amidst Challenges