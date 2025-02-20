Tragic Septic Tank Incident in West Bengal: Human Rights Concerns Raised

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken swift action following a tragic incident in Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, where two individuals died and two others were injured after inhaling toxic gas from a septic tank.

Issuing notices to the district magistrate and superintendent of police, the NHRC seeks a comprehensive report within two weeks. The agency has emphasized the potential human rights violations involved in the case.

The incident, reported on February 16, left the community shocked when a worker and three family members who rushed to help succumbed to toxic fumes. An investigation is ongoing, and details regarding any compensation for the victims' families are anticipated.

