Tragic Septic Tank Incident in West Bengal: Human Rights Concerns Raised

The NHRC has issued a notice to West Bengal authorities after reports of two deaths and two injuries from toxic gas inhalation while cleaning a septic tank. The incident highlights significant human rights concerns, prompting an investigation into the situation and any compensation awarded to victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:15 IST
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken swift action following a tragic incident in Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, where two individuals died and two others were injured after inhaling toxic gas from a septic tank.

Issuing notices to the district magistrate and superintendent of police, the NHRC seeks a comprehensive report within two weeks. The agency has emphasized the potential human rights violations involved in the case.

The incident, reported on February 16, left the community shocked when a worker and three family members who rushed to help succumbed to toxic fumes. An investigation is ongoing, and details regarding any compensation for the victims' families are anticipated.

