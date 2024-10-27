Lahore Faces Severe Air Pollution Crisis

Lahore's air quality has reached perilous levels, as the city's Air Quality Index approached the 700 mark on Sunday, reported ARY News, citing global monitoring sources. Lahore currently tops the global list of most polluted cities, with the AQI recorded at 690.

In light of these hazardous conditions, health authorities have issued warnings, advising residents to adopt immediate precautions. The poor air quality is causing an uptick in respiratory issues such as coughs, viral infections, and sore throats. Health experts recommend the use of masks and goggles, minimizing outdoor activities, and implementing protective measures to mitigate the impact.

The AQI report also advises Lahore's citizens to refrain from outdoor exercise, keep windows closed to avoid contaminated outdoor air, use masks outdoors, and operate air purifiers for cleaner indoor air. In winter, the air becomes denser, causing toxic particles to descend, resulting in severe atmospheric pollution. A layer of pollutants, primarily carbon and smoke, blankets the area.

Experts attribute this pollution to emissions from burning crop remnants, industrial activities, and the combustion of coal, garbage, oil, and tires. The adverse effects are particularly noticeable with the onset of winter, persisting throughout the season, raising concerns about the long-term consequences for the city's inhabitants, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)