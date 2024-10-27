Suspected Terror Attack Near Tel Aviv Injures 24, Leaves Several Trapped
At least 24 people were injured in a suspected terror attack when a truck hit a bus near Tel Aviv, with several victims trapped. The driver, armed with a knife, was shot dead by a civilian. Victims were largely retirees, receiving treatment at local hospitals.
- Country:
- Israel
In a suspected act of terrorism, at least 24 individuals sustained injuries when a truck collided with a bus near Glilot, north of Tel Aviv, on Sunday morning. The incident left several victims trapped under the vehicle, prompting an urgent response from emergency services.
Initial findings suggest the bus was stationed at an army base stop for passenger drop-off when the truck rammed into it. Police reported that the truck driver, from Qalansawe, an Israeli-Arab town, exited the vehicle brandishing a knife, leading to his being shot and killed by a nearby civilian.
Among the victims were elderly retirees en route to a museum visit, with medical teams from Magen David Adom treating the injured and transporting ten to Tel Aviv's Beilinson and Ichilov hospitals. The collision took place near sensitive military sites, including Mossad's headquarters and army intelligence units, known targets for missile attacks by Hezbollah.
