Left Menu

Suspected Terror Attack Near Tel Aviv Injures 24, Leaves Several Trapped

At least 24 people were injured in a suspected terror attack when a truck hit a bus near Tel Aviv, with several victims trapped. The driver, armed with a knife, was shot dead by a civilian. Victims were largely retirees, receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:09 IST
Suspected Terror Attack Near Tel Aviv Injures 24, Leaves Several Trapped
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a suspected act of terrorism, at least 24 individuals sustained injuries when a truck collided with a bus near Glilot, north of Tel Aviv, on Sunday morning. The incident left several victims trapped under the vehicle, prompting an urgent response from emergency services.

Initial findings suggest the bus was stationed at an army base stop for passenger drop-off when the truck rammed into it. Police reported that the truck driver, from Qalansawe, an Israeli-Arab town, exited the vehicle brandishing a knife, leading to his being shot and killed by a nearby civilian.

Among the victims were elderly retirees en route to a museum visit, with medical teams from Magen David Adom treating the injured and transporting ten to Tel Aviv's Beilinson and Ichilov hospitals. The collision took place near sensitive military sites, including Mossad's headquarters and army intelligence units, known targets for missile attacks by Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024