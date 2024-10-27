Baloch Sounds Alarm on Pakistan's Democracy Crisis

Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, the President of the National Party, has expressed grave concern over the worsening state of democracy in Pakistan. He has pointed to an increasing grip by institutions on political affairs, warning of severe implications. His remarks came on Saturday during the National Party's central convention in Quetta, attended by hundreds, according to the Express Tribune.

Baloch, a former Chief Minister of Balochistan, also criticized the country's current political and security challenges, asserting that Pakistan is isolating itself diplomatically due to strained relations with its neighbors. He emphasized the rise of proxy wars and accused major political parties of forsaking democratic values, such as the Charter of Democracy. Baloch condemned the 2018 and 2023 elections as "manipulated," which he claims have weakened parliamentary governance and fueled insurgency. These issues have disenchanted the youth with democracy and marginalized nationalist movements.

Nevertheless, the people of Balochistan are steadfast in defending their rights, leading to a revival of nationalist sentiment. Pakistan's democracy faces daunting challenges, undermined by political instability and exemplified by the 2022 removal of Prime Minister Imran Khan amidst corruption allegations. The military's enduring influence continues to disrupt democratic processes, while public trust in the judiciary wanes amid perceived political bias. Earlier, the World Justice Project ranked Pakistan 140th out of 142 countries in the Rule of Law Index's order and security category, making it one of the worst globally. It also ranks poorly in government powers, corruption, open government, fundamental rights, regulatory and civil justice, and criminal justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)