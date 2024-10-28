Global Aerospace Milestone: Modi and Sanchez Inaugurate India's First Private Military Aircraft Plant

In a significant move signaling deepening bilateral relations between India and Spain, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Pedro Sanchez graced a vibrant roadshow in Vadodara on Monday. Their visit coincides with the inauguration of Tata Advanced Systems Ltd's state-of-the-art aircraft assembly facility.

The roadshow, featuring a 'Shobha Yatra,' saw Vadodara adorned with festive lights as locals expressed optimism about enhanced international cooperation. Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Union Minister CR Patil meticulously reviewed the arrangements to ensure a successful event, anticipated to attract vast public interest.

Highlighting an unprecedented collaboration, the leaders inaugurated Tata-Airbus's C295 military aircraft assembly plant—the first private sector final assembly line (FAL) in India, located at Vadodara. This venture, part of a $3.3 billion deal for 56 aircraft, partially manufactured by Tata in India, propels the country's aerospace industry forward.

During his stay in Gujarat, PM Modi will also inaugurate a series of developmental projects valued at over Rs 4,800 crore, aimed at infrastructure enhancement across several districts. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sanchez is set to engage Mumbai's industry leaders to invigorate economic and entertainment sector ties through the Spain-India Forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)