False Alarms Trigger Chaos: Air India Flights Face Bomb Threats

A bomb threat was reported on an Air India flight en route from Kathmandu to New Delhi, Nepalese civil aviation officials confirmed on Saturday. Flight AI 215, which arrived at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport on Saturday afternoon, received the threat, leading to immediate action by airport authorities, according to police official Dambar Bahadur BK.

As reported by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), searches commenced on the Indian airline flight scheduled for departure to Delhi. "A bomb threat was received for an Indian Airlines flight heading to New Delhi from Kathmandu. Nepal Police and the Army are conducting thorough investigations," confirmed Dambar Bahadur BK, the airport's Chief of Police to ANI.

Flight AI 215 landed at the Nepali capital at 3:39 pm (NPT) with 168 passengers onboard. An hour after its arrival, CAAN received the threat, activating security protocols. Officials unloaded all luggage and passengers underwent additional checks, resulting in significant delays.

This incident follows a similar hoax earlier that week on another Air India flight, AI 216, scheduled to return to New Delhi. Authorities acknowledged the call as false after no suspicious items were discovered during a thorough inspection.

Despite rigorous searches by the Nepal Army bomb squad and Nepal Police Canine division, no explosives were found. "No suspicious objects were found, and the situation is normal," said Kiran Bajracharya, AIG at Valley Police Office, Ranipokhari, to ANI.

Both incidents underline repeated false bomb threats troubling Indian flights, inducing panic but ensuring no serious harm. Such developments highlight the importance of maintaining robust security measures in aviation.

