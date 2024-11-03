Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar Highlights QUAD, Community and Education in Australia Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the importance of the QUAD alliance and Australia's key role, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Brisbane. With 125,000 individuals of Indian origin in Australia, he underscored the bilateral achievements and potential future growth. Recent educational partnerships also featured prominently in his discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:38 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo:Youtube/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the pivotal role of the QUAD alliance and Australia's foundational partnership in international diplomacy during a speech on Sunday. Speaking at the University of Queensland to the Indian diaspora, he highlighted the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations, defined by deep-rooted bilateral ties.

Jaishankar noted the vibrant Indian community of around 125,000 individuals in Australia, including 15,000-16,000 students in Queensland, as crucial to fostering deeper relations between the countries. He suggested that 75% of Australia's exports to India originate from Brisbane, encouraging stakeholders to see past achievements as a prelude to greater possibilities ahead.

The minister emphasized the strategic framework established to further enhance bilateral ties and the recent strides in educational cooperation after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's visit to Australia. As part of his five-day visit, Jaishankar is set to inaugurate India's fourth consulate and co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

